Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Records sack in loss

Wake logged one solo tackle and one sack during Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Wake now has 5.5 sacks on the season and trails only Jason Taylor for most sacks in Miami's franchise history. The veteran played a solid game Week 16, consistently providing pressure on Jacksonville's quarterbacks, but was unable to make up for a middle performance by the Dolphins' offense.

