Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Records second sack Sunday
Wake had three tackles (all solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
Wake was one of the few bright spots of Sunday's blowout loss as he tallied three tackles for loss and the Dolphin's only sack. The 35-year-old played 46 of 74 defensive snaps against the Saints, and will hope to make it three straight games with a sack next week against the Titans.
