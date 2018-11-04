Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Records two sacks in win
Wake logged three tackles (two solo) and two sacks during Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.
Wake tormented rookie quarterback Sam Darnold throughout Miami's win in Week 9, recording his highest sack total of the season. The veteran defensive end played a key role in restraining New York's offense to a total of six points, and will attempt to log another strong showing against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 10.
