Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Returning to action Week 7

Wake (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Lions.

The veteran defensive end was able to get back to full practice participation Friday and will now suit up for the first time since Week 4. Wake will look to help the Dolphins' defensive front contain Matthew Stafford and a Lions backfield that will be missing Theo Riddick (knee) on Sunday.

