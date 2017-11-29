Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Sack Sunday

Wake recorded three tackles, all solo, and one sack Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Wake recorded a sack for the second straight week, bringing his season total to eight. He also managed three tackles for the second straight week and now has 29 tackles on the year -- tying his season total from last season. He'll look to continue to rack up the tackles next week against the Broncos.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories