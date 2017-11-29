Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Sack Sunday
Wake recorded three tackles, all solo, and one sack Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Wake recorded a sack for the second straight week, bringing his season total to eight. He also managed three tackles for the second straight week and now has 29 tackles on the year -- tying his season total from last season. He'll look to continue to rack up the tackles next week against the Broncos.
