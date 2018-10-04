Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Still nursing knee injury

Wake (knee) is considered day-to-day due to a knee injury, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Wake has not yet participated in practice this week, Adam Beasley reports. The 36-year-old defensive end should be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, and if Wake were to miss any time it would mean increased defensive snaps for Andre Branch (knee) and Jonathan Woodard.

More News
Our Latest Stories