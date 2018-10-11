Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Unable to practice Thursday
Wake (knee) didn't participate in practice Thursday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Wake originally suffered the knee injury in Week 4 against the Patriots and was forced to miss the Dolphins' Week 5 game against the Bengals. This was Wake's second consecutive day of missed practice after he was unable to participate Wednesday. Though coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that Wake is "on track" and "not too far off" from retaking the field, this news is not a promising sign for his Week 6 availability.
