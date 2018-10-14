Dolphins' Cameron Wake: Won't play against Bears

Wake (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Bears.

The veteran defensive end was reportedly making solid progress earlier in the week according to head coach Adam Gase, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Wake actually recently underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee. However, Schefter adds that Wake could conceivably return for a Week 7 home game against the Lions. Andre Branch should see extra snaps in Wake's absence Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories