Miami elevated Washington from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's tilt against Detroit.

Washington's elevation is his second of the campaign. He was active for Week 5 and logged nine offensive snaps, along with three special-teams snaps, against Cincinnati, but he finished without any touches or targets. His workload against the Lions will likely depend on whether Jaylen Wright and Kaytron Allen, both of whom are questionable due to quad injuries, are able to suit up.