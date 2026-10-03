The Dolphins signed Washington from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The move bolsters the Dolphins' backfield depth in the absence of De'Von Achane, who is out for the rest of the 2026 season due to a torn ACL in his left knee. Washington stuck around in Miami on the practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster out of training camp. Now that he's on the active roster, Washington will operate as the Dolphins' RB3 behind Ollie Gordon and Jaylen Wright moving forward.