Wilson (ribs) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest against the Bengals, Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Wilson was limited at practices throughout the week and has been deemed questionable for Week 4. The wideout suffered a toe injury during the season opener but also picked up a rib injury in Week 2, the latter of which appears to be more significant. While he was able to suit up in Week 3, he played a season-low five snaps and didn't see a single target. Jaylen Waddle (groin) is also questionable, so if one or both of the aforementioned wideouts is sidelined, Trent Sherfield and Erik Ezukanma would be candidates for increased snaps behind Tyreek Hill.