Wilson (ribs/toe) was a limited participant in practice Tuesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Wilson has been dealing with the toe injury since Week 1, then he injured his ribs in Week 2 against the Ravens. Despite being a limited participant in practice last week, Wilson still suited up for Sunday's victory over the Bills. However, he played a season-low five snaps and failed to see a single target. With it being a short week, and the Dolphins playing Thursday against the Bengals, his status is certainly worth monitoring for single-game DFS contests. The inclusion of Jaylen Waddle (groin) on this week's injury report only magnifies the importance of Wilson's status.
