Wilson and the Dolphins agreed Tuesday to a reworked contract that will keep him on the roster, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wilson's name was brought up in trade speculation all offseason, but by agreeing to a reduced salary he earns a chance to prove himself in Miami after his disappointing 2022 campaign. Per Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com, Wilson is lowering his base salary to $2 million but will get a $3 million signing bonus and incentives that can boost his total salary up to $7.25 million. The restructure frees up roughly $3 million in cap space for Miami, potentially signaling a forthcoming move by the team as the 4 p.m. EDT deadline for Indianapolis to decide whether Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will begin the season on the PUP list -- or trade him to another team to make that decision -- looms.