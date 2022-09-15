Wilson (toe) participated in practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
It remains to be seen if Wilson will be listed as a limited or full participant, but his return to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session bodes well for his chances of playing this weekend against the Ravens. Operating as Miami's No. 3 wide receiver in Week 1, Wilson logged 28 snaps while catching both of his targets for 20 yards in this past Sunday's 20-9 win over the Patriots.
