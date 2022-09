Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wilson is day-to-day with sore ribs after exiting Sunday's 42-38 win over the Ravens, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Fortunately for Wilson, medical imaging cleared him of any structural damage to his ribs, but his availability for the Dolphins' Week 3 contest with the Bills is up in the air for the time being. Prior to departing Sunday's game, Wilson played 21 snaps on offense and couldn't bring in his lone target of the day.