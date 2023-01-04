Wilson didn't practice Wednesday due to a hip injury, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Wilson played 16 snaps (11 offensive) during the Week 17 loss to New England but didn't record any offensive stats. It's unclear when he suffered the hip injury, but his lack of participation Wednesday is concerning. The reserve wideout will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
