Wilson (undisclosed) won't practice this week, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.

Wilson was signed by the Dolphins off the Saints' practice squad Tuesday, but it now appears he's dealing with an undisclosed injury. The Boise State product played in 15 games with the Saints in 2024, catching 20 of 27 targets for 211 yards and one touchdown. If Wilson is sidelined for the Week 5 matchup against the Panthers, Miami may add another wide receiver to its active roster to bolster depth with Tyreek Hill (knee) unavailable.