Wilson secured three of seven targets for 37 yards during Saturday's season-ending wild-card playoff loss to the Chiefs.

Wilson drew his highest target total of the 2023 campaign during Miami's sole playoff appearance, capping a stretch run in which his involvement on offense grew, despite lacking a notable uptick in production. Across 15 regular-season appearances, the 28-year-old wideout secured 17 of 38 targets for 296 yards and three touchdowns, better marks across the board than his 2022 season (also 15 games played). Wilson has emerged as a serviceable No. 3 option behind the dynamic duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but due to the contract restructure he signed back in August, as Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com reports, his deal will now void automatically void this offseason. It's possible, though, that Miami could pursue re-signing Wilson to a team-friendly deal.