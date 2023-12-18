Wilson secured two of three targets for two yards during Sunday's 30-0 win over the Jets.

Wilson's lack of production was disappointing considering the presumed opportunity opened up by Tyreek Hill (ankle) missing a game, but unsurprising considering Jaylen Waddle's dominant outing, with eight catches for 142 yards and a score. In all but the deepest of formats, Wilson carries no fantasy value with a Week 16 matchup against the Cowboys coming up.