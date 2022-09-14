Wilson (toe) didn't practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Wilson secured both of his targets for 20 yards during Sunday's season opener, but he presumably picked up a toe injury as well. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but if he isn't upgraded to a full participant Thursday or Friday, his status for Week 2 could be in serious jeopardy.
