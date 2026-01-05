Wilson failed to secure either of his targets during Miami's 38-10 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Wilson failed to secure more than a single catch in any of the 10 regular-season appearances he logged with the Dolphins in 2025, finishing the year with a 5-44-0 receiving line on nine targets. The 30-year-old veteran is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Whether he re-signs with Miami or competes for a depth role elsewhere, Wilson's best odds of sticking with a team for the 2026 campaign will be to do so as a member of a practice squad.