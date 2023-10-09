Wilson secured all four of his targets for 52 yards during Sunday's 31-16 win over the Giants.

Wilson racked up his best yardage total in a Dolphins uniform Week 5, operating as the primary No. 3 wideout behind top dogs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Since beginning the 2023 campaign as a healthy scratch in Miami's first two games, Wilson has begun to ramp up his involvement on offense, most recently playing a season-high 54 percent of offensive snaps. He will look to build on his momentum Week 6 against Carolina.