Wilson caught two passes for 27 yards and one touchdown on four targets in Sunday's 56-19 loss to the Ravens.

It's disappointing that Wilson couldn't draw more targets on a day where Jaylen Waddle (ankle) sat out, especially since the Ravens were without two of their leading corners (Brandon Stephens and Kyle Hamilton). The touchdown salvaged the game somewhat for Wilson, but whenever Waddle is healthy again Wilson should be reduced mostly to a blocker again. With that said, it's not clear whether Waddle might return against Buffalo in Week 18.