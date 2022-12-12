Wilson secured both of his targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Chargers.

Wilson benefited from increased involvement with River Cracraft (calf) inactive, managing to put up his fifth best yardage total of the season. Still, the depth wideout failed once again to crack 50 percent of offensive snaps, and he hasn't recorded a single game with at least 30 receiving yards on the year. He remains off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 15 contest against Buffalo.