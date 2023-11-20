Wilson brought in three of four targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Raiders.

Wilson and Robbie Chosen split No. 3 receiver reps behind top targets Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle versus Las Vegas. While Wilson had scored in two straight games leading up to Miami's bye, he logged his highest catch total since Week 5 versus the Raiders. It was also just his fourth time this season with at least 20 receiving yards. Wilson stands to handle a similar depth role on the road Friday versus the Jets.