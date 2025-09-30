The Dolphins signed Wilson off the Saints' practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The move gives Miami much-needed depth at wide receiver following Tyreek Hill's season-ending knee injury during Monday's win over the Jets. Wilson spent most of September on the Saints' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster in training camp, but he'll get a new opportunity with the Dolphins in a depth role in the passing game behind Jaylen Waddle, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Malik Washington, Dee Eskridge and tight end Darren Waller. Wilson played in 15 regular-season games for the Saints in 2024 and finished with a 20-211-1 line on 27 targets.