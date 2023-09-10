Wilson (coach's decision) has been ruled inactive for Sunday's contest against the Chargers.

Wilson agreed to a reworked contract to stick with Miami during the team's final roster cuts, though it appears he'll be passed over for the season opener. In his stead, Erik Ezukanma and River Cracraft will slot in behind starting wideouts Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Braxton Berrios. Wilson caught 12 passes on 18 targets across 15 games in 2022, so he doesn't figure to make a significant impact unless there are injuries to Miami's starting wide receiver unit this season.