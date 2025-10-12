Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Wilson was able to fade an injury designation after logging a full practice Friday. However, despite Tyreek Hill (knee) being out for the rest of the season, Wilson will observe Sunday's game in street clothes while Dee Eskridge and Tahj Washington serve as the Dolphins' depth options at wide receiver. Wilson has yet to play a regular-season game in 2025, and his next opportunity to do so is Week 7 against the Browns on Sunday, Oct. 19.