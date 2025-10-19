Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Healthy scratch Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Despite Tyreek Hill (knee) being out for the season, Wilson is a healthy scratch for a second straight game. He missed time early in the campaign due to a knee injury, but he's been off the injury report the past two weeks.
More News
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Healthy scratch Week 6•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Ready for Week 6•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Progressing through knee injury•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Not playing vs. Carolina•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Dealing with injury•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Heading to Miami•