Wilson secured his lone target for seven yards during Sunday's 39-17 win over the Browns.

Wilson was again overshadowed by Trent Sherfield, who turned in a 5-63-1 line versus Cleveland and has clearly established himself as the Dolphins' No. 3 wideout. On the bright side, Wilson's played his highest percentage of offensive snaps (30) since Week 2. Still, the 26-year-old remains definitively off the fantasy radar heading into Miami's bye week.