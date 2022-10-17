Wilson was not targeted during the Dolphins' 24-16 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Wilson was silent while Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle drew 15 and 10 targets, respectively, in a game that saw Teddy Bridgewater pass for over 300 yards after replacing Skylar Thompson (thumb) in the second quarter. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) could return to the starting lineup in Week 7 versus Pittsburgh, but even if Miami's offense gets its rhythm back, Wilson can safely be left out of fantasy lineups until he shows some flashes of the big-game upside he demonstrated in Dallas last season.