Wilson (toe) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Though he approached the game listed as questionable, Wilson will give it a go Sunday and is in line to serve as Miami's No. 3 wide receiver behind clear-cut top options Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. In that capacity in Week 1, Wilson logged 28 snaps while catching both of his targets for 20 yards in the Dolphins' 20-9 win over the Patriots.
