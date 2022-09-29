Wilson (ribs/toe) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Bengals.
With Wilson sitting this one out, Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft are the top candidates to compete for the Week 4 snaps and targets that don't go to Miami's clear-cut top wide receiver options Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
