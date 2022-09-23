Coach Mike McDaniels said Friday a final decision on Wilson (ribs) for Week 3 will take "up until game time," Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Wilson has worn a non-contact jersey at practices this week and will have limitations on his reps during Friday's session. The No. 3 wideout appears to be trending toward a 'questionable' tag for Sunday's game against the Bills, but he has at least a chance to play. Erik Ezukanma and Trent Sherfield could see increased work behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle if Wilson ends up missing time.