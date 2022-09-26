Wilson (ribs/toe) is listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report.
Wilson suffered a toe injury in the season opener and emerged from Week 2 action with sore ribs, and while he was limited Wednesday through Friday last week, he was able to suit up Sunday against the Bills. That said, he only managed to play five of 43 offensive snaps en route to no stats in the box score. Now, Wilson's status again will need to be monitored ahead of Thursday's game at Cincinnati.
More News
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Suits up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Questionable after limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Likely game-time decision•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Dons red jersey again Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Not taking contact•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Day-to-day with sore ribs•