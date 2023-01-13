Wilson (hip/groin) is questionable for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Bills, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Wilson was sidelined for Week 18 due to a hip injury he suffered in Week 17, but he returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant and logged a full session Friday. So, while he's listed as questionable, it appears the Dolphins' punt returner is trending toward suiting up Sunday against Buffalo.
