Wilson (ribs/toe) practiced fully Wednesday, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.

Wilson (ribs/toe) was inactive for last Thursday's game against the Bengals, but his return to a full practice Wednesday sets the stage for him to rejoin the mix this weekend against the Jets. As long as Jaylen Waddle (groin/DNP on Wednesday) is available for the contest, however, Wilson figures to compete with Trent Sherfield for the Teddy Bridgewater WR looks in Week 5 that don't go in the direction of Waddle or Tyreek Hill.

