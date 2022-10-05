Wilson (ribs/toe) practiced fully Wednesday, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.
Wilson (ribs/toe) was inactive for last Thursday's game against the Bengals, but his return to a full practice Wednesday sets the stage for him to rejoin the mix this weekend against the Jets. As long as Jaylen Waddle (groin/DNP on Wednesday) is available for the contest, however, Wilson figures to compete with Trent Sherfield for the Teddy Bridgewater WR looks in Week 5 that don't go in the direction of Waddle or Tyreek Hill.
More News
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Inactive Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Ced Wilson: Deemed questionable for Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Ced Wilson: Remains limited•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Limited on practice estimate•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Suits up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Questionable after limited practice•