Wilson (toe) was limited at practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

We'll circle back on Wilson's status Friday but he'll presumably need to practice fully in order to approach Sunday's game against the Ravens minus a Week 2 injury designation. If he's available this weekend, Wilson will once again be in line to work as Miami's No. 3 WR behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

More News