Wilson secured two of four targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets.

Wilson's production was middling, as has been usual this season, though it's worth noting that the entire Dolphins' passing game was limited with No. 3 quarterback Skylar Thompson under center for almost all of Sunday's loss. It remains to be seen whether either Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) or Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) will be available to retake the field Week 6, or if Thompson will draw his first career start.