Wilson secured three of five targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 22-20 win over Dallas.

Wilson tallied his highest yardage total since Week 7 during Sunday's narrow victory, in which Jaylen Waddle (shin) was forced off the field in the third quarter. In the event that Waddle misses any time, Wilson would stand to handle a more significant role behind Tyreek Hill, who recently dealt with an ankle injury of his own. Fantasy managers will want to monitor the situation, but Wilson could become an interesting streaming option in deeper formats Week 17 at Baltimore.