Wilson secured one of two targets for eight yards during Miami's 20-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Wilson saw an opportunity to handle increased opportunities on offense versus Tampa Bay, as Jaylen Waddle was kept on the sideline between the middle of the second quarter and end of the third quarter due to a ribs injury. Across nine regular-season appearances, Wilson has now compiled five catches for 44 yards on seven targets. He stands to close out the year in his usual reserve role at wide receiver as the Dolphins prepare for a Week 18 regular-season finale at New England.