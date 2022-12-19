Wilson secured one of two targets for 21 yards during Saturday's 32-29 loss to the Bills.

Wilson's only grab came in the form of a leaping contested catch midway through the fourth quarter, an impressive play that could potentially earn him more playing time down the stretch. The Dolphins have financial incentive to get Wilson more involved, after handing him a three-year, $22.8 million contract in the offseason, and this is a much-needed glimmer of the playmaking abilities he displayed while going 45-602-6 with the Cowboys in 2021.