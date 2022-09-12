Wilson secured both of his targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 20-9 win over the Patriots.

Wilson doesn't have tremendous target share upside operating behind both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but the skilled separator should have better days ahead in Mike McDaniel's offense. The No. 3 wideout's more productive weeks may be difficult to predict, though, so Wilson is likely only on the fantasy radar in extremely deep leagues or best ball formats.