Wilson secured two of four targets for 30 yards during Monday's 28-27 loss to the Titans.
Wilson saw his highest target total since Week 11 with Tyreek Hill (ankle) having to spend time on the sideline, but he was once again limited to a quiet performance. Unless Hill ends up missing time, Wilson will not find himself on the fantasy radar Week 15 versus the Jets, except in especially deep formats.
