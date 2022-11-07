Wilson secured both of his targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Bears.

Wilson recorded a catch for the first time since Week 5 while playing 25 percent of offensive snaps Sunday, a sign of growing involvement on offense. Coach Mike McDaniel has alluded to Wilson's role potentially increasing as the season continues, so though he continues to work behind Trent Sherfield for the time being, it could be worth monitoring the 26-year-old in deep fantasy formats.