Wilson went without a target while playing 10 of the Dolphins' 50 snaps on offense in Monday's 28-15 loss to the Steelers.

After being a healthy inactive in Weeks 6 and 7 once he overcame a knee injury, Wilson has suited up in seven consecutive games for Miami. However, Wilson has yet to carve out much of a role in the passing game and hasn't played more than one-third of the offensive snaps in any of his appearances. He's thus far been limited to three catches for 25 yards on four targets over his seven outings.