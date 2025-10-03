Wilson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Wilson was held out of practice all week due to a knee injury. The 2018 sixth-rounder was signed off New Orleans' practice squad to Miami's active roster Tuesday, but he'll have to wait until Week 6 against the Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 12 to make his Dolphins debut. With Tyreek Hill (knee) out for the rest of the season, the Dolphins' wide-receiver corps will be headlined by Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.