Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson: Not playing vs. Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Wilson was held out of practice all week due to a knee injury. The 2018 sixth-rounder was signed off New Orleans' practice squad to Miami's active roster Tuesday, but he'll have to wait until Week 6 against the Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 12 to make his Dolphins debut. With Tyreek Hill (knee) out for the rest of the season, the Dolphins' wide-receiver corps will be headlined by Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.