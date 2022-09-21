Wilson (ribs/toe) is practicing in a red non-contact jersey Wednesday and will be listed as a limited participant on the Dolphins' official report, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Wilson avoided suffering any structural damage to his ribs during Sunday's comeback win over the Ravens, but he'll still be eased into Week 3 prep. If Wilson misses the Dolphins' game against the Bills this weekend, rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma could have an opportunity to make his NFL debut. The No. 3 wideout only has three targets through two games, as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are established as Tua Tagovailoa's clear top receiving options.