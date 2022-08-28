Wilson recorded one reception on one target for 16 yards in Saturday's 48-10 preseason win over Philadelphia.

Wilson caught his first pass from Tua Tagovailoa in game action, though he tallied four receptions for 45 yards across the team's three exhibition games. After signing in Miami during the offseason, Wilson figures to serve as the team's third receiver behind Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill to begin the regular season.