Wilson (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wilson was signed off the Saints' practice squad to the Dolphins' active roster Sept. 30, but he was unable to make his debut with his new team against the Panthers in Week 5 due to a knee injury. His ability to practice in at least a limited capacity indicates that he is progressing in his recovery, and his participation over the next two days will indicate his chances of playing against the Chargers on Sunday.